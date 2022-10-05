Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022 [Image 6 of 6]

    TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    220510-N-XB010-1006 SASEBO, Japan (May 10, 2022) USS New Orleans (LPD 18) fires an Mk-46 30mm gun weapon system during an inspection. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 06:08
    Photo ID: 7218372
    VIRIN: 220510-N-XB010-1006
    Resolution: 5517x3678
    Size: 760.29 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022
    TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022
    TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022
    TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022
    TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022
    TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    us 7th fleet
    sea trials"
    ctf 76
    uss new orleans
    "lpd 18
    2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT