220510-N-XB010-1006 SASEBO, Japan (May 10, 2022) USS New Orleans (LPD 18) fires an Mk-46 30mm gun weapon system during an inspection. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 06:08 Photo ID: 7218372 VIRIN: 220510-N-XB010-1006 Resolution: 5517x3678 Size: 760.29 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TYCOM Material Inspection onboard USS New Orleans May 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.