PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) drive a seven-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat to conduct search and rescue swimmer training. USS Milius is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. Milius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 23:03 Photo ID: 7215875 VIRIN: 220517-N-VF045-1032 Resolution: 3343x2229 Size: 420.56 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius conducts small boat operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.