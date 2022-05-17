Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) drive a seven-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat to conduct search and rescue swimmer training. USS Milius is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. Milius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius conducts small boat operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    small boat
    RHIB
    sar swimmer
    Milius
    DDG69
    7 meter

