U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, stands in front of aircraft assembled for a wing capabilities demonstration to culminate a week-long readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2022. The large formation displays the joint, bilateral capabilities of Misawa Air Base, with a mission to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan and deter adversaries through our presence, readiness, and ability to project combat air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 22:06
|Photo ID:
|7215463
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-VB704-1170
|Resolution:
|4995x2810
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
