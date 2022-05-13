Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter taxis down the runway during a wing capabilities demonstration to culminate a week-long readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2022. Similar training is routinely conducted at U.S. Air Force bases across Japan and around the globe to ensure U.S. Airmen's readiness to respond to a range of potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

