220512-N-CR843-0180

Misawa, Japan (May 12, 2022) - Cmdr. Matthew German, left, relieves Cmdr. Thomas Doran as the 74th commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 during an in-flight change of command ceremony aboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft over northern Japan. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 21:48 Photo ID: 7215457 VIRIN: 220512-N-CR843-0180 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.25 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cmdr. Matthew German Relieves Cmdr. Thomas Doran as Commanding Officer of VP-8, by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.