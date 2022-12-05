Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cmdr. Matthew German Relieves Cmdr. Thomas Doran as Commanding Officer of VP-8

    Cmdr. Matthew German Relieves Cmdr. Thomas Doran as Commanding Officer of VP-8

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    220512-N-CR843-0180
    Misawa, Japan (May 12, 2022) - Cmdr. Matthew German, left, relieves Cmdr. Thomas Doran as the 74th commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 during an in-flight change of command ceremony aboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft over northern Japan. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 21:48
    Photo ID: 7215457
    VIRIN: 220512-N-CR843-0180
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cmdr. Matthew German Relieves Cmdr. Thomas Doran as Commanding Officer of VP-8, by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PS8 #MPRA #CTF72 #ChangeOfCommand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT