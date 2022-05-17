Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge

A defender assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron drags their feet through the sand during the second annual Defenders Challenge for National Police Week May 17, 2022, at MacDill Beach, Florida. The challenge consisted of a blind folded M-4 Carbine rifle assembly, a ruck march and beach crawl. Every year, MacDill Airmen come together to celebrate National Police Week by honoring military and civilian law enforcement who paid the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

