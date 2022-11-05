Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 17:08 Photo ID: 7212443 VIRIN: 220511-A-NG364-129 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.34 MB Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Members of the Louisiana National Guard's 926th Sapper Company zero their M-4 carbine rifles in preparation for weapons qualification at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, MS, May 11 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.