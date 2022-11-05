Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the Louisiana National Guard's 926th Sapper Company zero their M-4 carbine rifles in preparation for weapons qualification at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, MS, May 11

    Members of the Louisiana National Guard's 926th Sapper Company zero their M-4 carbine rifles in preparation for weapons qualification at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, MS, May 11

    HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Louisiana National Guards 926th Sapper Company zero their M-4 carbine rifles in preparation for weapons qualification at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, MS, May 11.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 17:08
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US 
    by SSG David Kirtland

    annual training

