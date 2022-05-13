Lt. Col. Russel Kirkland, 41st Flying Training Squadron commander, cuts the ribbon of a heritage painting for the T-6A Texan II on May 13, 2022, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. FAIPs instruct in the T-6, T-38C Talon, or T-1A Jayhawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Davis Donaldson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 15:32
|Photo ID:
|7209588
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-VV067-004
|Resolution:
|6576x4448
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FAIP heritage aircraft revealed [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Davis Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT