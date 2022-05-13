Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAIP heritage aircraft revealed [Image 4 of 4]

    FAIP heritage aircraft revealed

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Davis Donaldson 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Russel Kirkland, 41st Flying Training Squadron commander, cuts the ribbon of a heritage painting for the T-6A Texan II on May 13, 2022, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. FAIPs instruct in the T-6, T-38C Talon, or T-1A Jayhawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Davis Donaldson)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 15:32
    Photo ID: 7209588
    VIRIN: 220517-F-VV067-004
    Resolution: 6576x4448
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    This work, FAIP heritage aircraft revealed [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Davis Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    T-6A Texan II

    FAIP

    First Assigned Instructor Pilot

