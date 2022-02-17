Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Matter of Life or Death: Seeking Help and Overcoming [Image 1 of 7]

    A Matter of Life or Death: Seeking Help and Overcoming

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jilayne Michelsen, a command post controller, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, shares the story of her darkest hours, her mental health diagnosis and overcoming the stigma of seeking help. Michelsen hopes that her story will help others know they are not alone and seek help when needed. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Matter of Life or Death: Seeking Help and Overcoming [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

