    India Company Basic Warrior Training

    India Company Basic Warrior Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete Basic Warrior Training (BWT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 12, 2022.
    During BWT recruits complete a practical application exam where they must demonstrate correct hand and arm signals, fireteam formations, and other field skills they were taught over the week.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ramon Cardoza)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 11:08
    Photo ID: 7206830
    VIRIN: 220512-M-PI123-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Parris Island
    India Company
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    BWT
    MCRDPI

