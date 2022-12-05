India Company Basic Warrior Training

Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete Basic Warrior Training (BWT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 12, 2022.

During BWT recruits complete a practical application exam where they must demonstrate correct hand and arm signals, fireteam formations, and other field skills they were taught over the week.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ramon Cardoza)

