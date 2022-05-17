Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, DOD partner agencies participate in joint service search and rescue exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard, DOD partner agencies participate in joint service search and rescue exercise

    OCEAN CITY, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The aircrew aboard a MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Elizabeth City hover over the Atlantic Ocean during the joint service Search and Rescue Exercise, May 17, 2022, near Ocean City, Maryland. The Search and Rescue Exercise is an annual event that prepares the Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force for search and rescue situations that may arise that involve coordination among the services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 09:52
    Photo ID: 7205559
    VIRIN: 220517-G-HH025-1078
    Resolution: 3024x2012
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: OCEAN CITY, MD, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, DOD partner agencies participate in joint service search and rescue exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, DOD partner agencies participate in joint service search and rescue exercise
    Coast Guard, DOD partner agencies participate in joint service search and rescue exercise
    Coast Guard, DOD partner agencies participate in joint service search and rescue exercise
    Coast Guard, DOD partner agencies participate in joint service search and rescue exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    MH-60
    Jayhawk
    Seahawk
    USN
    Hercules
    USAF
    C-130
    SJAFB
    HSC-2
    NAS PAX River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT