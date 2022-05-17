The aircrew aboard a MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Elizabeth City hover over the Atlantic Ocean during the joint service Search and Rescue Exercise, May 17, 2022, near Ocean City, Maryland. The Search and Rescue Exercise is an annual event that prepares the Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force for search and rescue situations that may arise that involve coordination among the services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 09:52
|Photo ID:
|7205559
|VIRIN:
|220517-G-HH025-1078
|Resolution:
|3024x2012
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|OCEAN CITY, MD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard, DOD partner agencies participate in joint service search and rescue exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
