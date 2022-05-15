Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show [Image 10 of 11]

    2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Visitors watch aerial demonstration acts during the 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space show May 15, 2022 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. Attendees enjoyed a variety of aerial acts and static displays showcasing the skills and technology of the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 22:57
    Photo ID: 7202481
    VIRIN: 220515-Z-QG092-1224
    Resolution: 6636x4429
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

