Sailor recognized for helping Army with covid fight

Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, SDDC commanding general. and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, SDDC Command Sergeant Major, recognized U.S. Navy Lt. Tristan White, operations officer, and Malcolm Scales, victim advocate at the 597th Transportation Brigade headquarters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis May 17.



White was recognized for managing the 597th Transportation Brigade's covid response during the pandemic.

Date Taken: 05.17.2022