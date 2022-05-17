Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor recognized for helping Army with covid fight

    Sailor recognized for helping Army with covid fight

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, SDDC commanding general. and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, SDDC Command Sergeant Major, recognized U.S. Navy Lt. Tristan White, operations officer, and Malcolm Scales, victim advocate at the 597th Transportation Brigade headquarters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis May 17.

    White was recognized for managing the 597th Transportation Brigade's covid response during the pandemic.

    This work, Sailor recognized for helping Army with covid fight [Image 2 of 2], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SDDC Commander recognizes brigade victim advocate for support to SHARP program

    People first

