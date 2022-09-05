Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M2 OC/Ts Mentor [Image 4 of 4]

    M2 OC/Ts Mentor

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Maj. Orlandon Howard 

    Mission Command Training Program

    Lt. Col. Eric Artemis (center) and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daniel Sternberg (right) listen to Task 46 personnel during Vibrant Response 22, May 9, 2022 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. MCTP Soldiers supported the disaster response exercise Vibrant Response 22, April 22 to May 13, to help train and certify Joint Task Force-Civil Support, Task Force-76, and Task Force-46’s ability to respond to a catastrophic disaster involving a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) incident in the U.S. Vibrant Response is an annual training exercise conducted by U.S. Northern Command and led by U.S. Army North testing the task forces’ ability to respond on short notice to a natural or man-made disaster.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 15:25
    Photo ID: 7201648
    VIRIN: 220509-A-TB538-466
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, M2 OC/Ts Mentor [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Orlandon Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VibrantResponse ArmyNorth DisasterResponse CBRN TaskForce46 TaskForce76

