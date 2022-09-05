M2 OC/Ts Mentor

Lt. Col. Eric Artemis (center) and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daniel Sternberg (right) listen to Task 46 personnel during Vibrant Response 22, May 9, 2022 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. MCTP Soldiers supported the disaster response exercise Vibrant Response 22, April 22 to May 13, to help train and certify Joint Task Force-Civil Support, Task Force-76, and Task Force-46’s ability to respond to a catastrophic disaster involving a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) incident in the U.S. Vibrant Response is an annual training exercise conducted by U.S. Northern Command and led by U.S. Army North testing the task forces’ ability to respond on short notice to a natural or man-made disaster.

