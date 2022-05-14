Massachusetts ANG Command Chief recognizes 104th Fighter Wing marksmanship team

Massachusetts Air National Guard Command Chief Sean Sullivan visited the

104th Fighter Wing on May 14, 2022 to congratulate Airmen from the 104th

Fighter Wing who competed in The Adjutant General's State Marksmanship

Competition, April 29 - May 1 2022, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. Two of

the 104FW Marksmanship Team members were selected for the Governors 20,

Staff Sgt. William Andrades of Security Forces Squadron and Staff Sgt. Logan

Haldopoulos of Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The rest of the team

included; Senior Airman Darik Frye, SFS, Matthew Marshall, MXS, Staff Sgt.

Emma Tanner, MXS, Staff Sgt. Griffin Moore, OPS, Staff Sgt. Steven Mejia,

MXS, Staff Sgt. Kyle Maskell, OPS, Tech. Sgt. Preston Hallett, AMXS, Tech.

Sgt. Steven Kelliher, SFS, Tech. Sgt. Aric Lunde, ACA, Tech. Sgt. Sue

Fopiano, MXS, Team Captain, Tech. Sgt. Brett Pitoniak, MXS, Master Sgt. CJ

Krutka, SFS, Master Sgt. David Dumlao, and MXG, Lt. Col. Steven Reynolds, MXG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson)

