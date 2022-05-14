Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts ANG Command Chief recognizes 104th Fighter Wing marksmanship team

    Massachusetts ANG Command Chief recognizes 104th Fighter Wing marksmanship team

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Massachusetts Air National Guard Command Chief Sean Sullivan visited the
    104th Fighter Wing on May 14, 2022 to congratulate Airmen from the 104th
    Fighter Wing who competed in The Adjutant General's State Marksmanship
    Competition, April 29 - May 1 2022, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. Two of
    the 104FW Marksmanship Team members were selected for the Governors 20,
    Staff Sgt. William Andrades of Security Forces Squadron and Staff Sgt. Logan
    Haldopoulos of Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The rest of the team
    included; Senior Airman Darik Frye, SFS, Matthew Marshall, MXS, Staff Sgt.
    Emma Tanner, MXS, Staff Sgt. Griffin Moore, OPS, Staff Sgt. Steven Mejia,
    MXS, Staff Sgt. Kyle Maskell, OPS, Tech. Sgt. Preston Hallett, AMXS, Tech.
    Sgt. Steven Kelliher, SFS, Tech. Sgt. Aric Lunde, ACA, Tech. Sgt. Sue
    Fopiano, MXS, Team Captain, Tech. Sgt. Brett Pitoniak, MXS, Master Sgt. CJ
    Krutka, SFS, Master Sgt. David Dumlao, and MXG, Lt. Col. Steven Reynolds, MXG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 11:23
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-UN054-3007
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Massachusetts ANG Command Chief recognizes 104th Fighter Wing marksmanship team, by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Marksmanship
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

