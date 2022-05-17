Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ruck March [Image 4 of 7]

    Ruck March

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. David Barrette 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Juan Taiacardona dumps water on his head during the 2022 Best Squad Competition's 12-mile ruck march even at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on May 17, 2022. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation travelled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2022 U.S. Best Squad Competition from May 14-21, 2022. The 2022 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (Army Reserve photo by Sgt. David Barrette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 10:44
    Photo ID: 7201105
    VIRIN: 220517-A-GY190-828
    Resolution: 1552x1551
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruck March [Image 7 of 7], by SGT David Barrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARC
    Army Reserve
    Best Squad Competition
    12 Mile Foot March
    2022ARBSC
    2022BSC

