SASEBO, Japan (May 12, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Sijia Zou, from Los Angeles, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), verifies parts orders in the ship’s vehicle stowage area. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 21:13 Photo ID: 7200368 VIRIN: 220512-N-FA868-1046 Resolution: 2836x4254 Size: 1.5 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.