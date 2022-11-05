Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Williams receives first star during promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Williams receives first star during promotion ceremony

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Terin D. Williams (left) reaffirms her oath of office with Maj. Gen. John C. Harris, Ohio adjutant general, during her promotion ceremony May 11, 2022, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. Williams, an Ohio Army National Guard officer for about 20 years, is currently assigned as the vice director of operations (cyber), National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Va., and in her civilian occupation is a cybersecurity adviser for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 20:23
    Photo ID: 7200301
    VIRIN: 220511-Z-SM034-1778
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 134.1 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Brig. Gen. Williams receives first star during promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    promotion
    Ohio National Guard
    Virginia National Guard
    general officer
    National Guard

