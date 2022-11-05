Brig. Gen. Williams receives first star during promotion ceremony

Brig. Gen. Terin D. Williams (left) reaffirms her oath of office with Maj. Gen. John C. Harris, Ohio adjutant general, during her promotion ceremony May 11, 2022, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. Williams, an Ohio Army National Guard officer for about 20 years, is currently assigned as the vice director of operations (cyber), National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Va., and in her civilian occupation is a cybersecurity adviser for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

