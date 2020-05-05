In an effort to expand access to employment and to increase the availability of skilled workers in northeast Syria, the USAID Syria Livelihoods Program developed curricula and conducted four vocational training programs in Tabqa: 1) Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and home appliance maintenance and repair, 2) window and door construction and repair, 3) solar panel installation and repair, and 4) digital media and photography. USAID provided all the needed equipment and tools to deliver the training courses on an ongoing basis. The first classes in each of the four vocations - a total of 30 men and 10 women - completed the training courses in early 2021. Following the training courses, more than half of the students now have jobs in their fields and are able to earn a living from their new vocations.



Photo Credit: USAID Syria Livelihoods Program

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2020 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 16:20 Photo ID: 7199886 VIRIN: 200505-D-D0499-102 Resolution: 512x384 Size: 284.11 KB Location: TABQA, RAQQA GOVERNORATE, SY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Solar panel repair trainees participate in their vocational training course in Tabqa. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.