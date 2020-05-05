Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Solar panel repair trainees participate in their vocational training course in Tabqa. [Image 7 of 7]

    Solar panel repair trainees participate in their vocational training course in Tabqa.

    TABQA, RAQQA GOVERNORATE, SYRIA

    05.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    In an effort to expand access to employment and to increase the availability of skilled workers in northeast Syria, the USAID Syria Livelihoods Program developed curricula and conducted four vocational training programs in Tabqa: 1) Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and home appliance maintenance and repair, 2) window and door construction and repair, 3) solar panel installation and repair, and 4) digital media and photography. USAID provided all the needed equipment and tools to deliver the training courses on an ongoing basis. The first classes in each of the four vocations - a total of 30 men and 10 women - completed the training courses in early 2021. Following the training courses, more than half of the students now have jobs in their fields and are able to earn a living from their new vocations.

    Photo Credit: USAID Syria Livelihoods Program

    Vocational Training
    Economic Recovery
    Livelihoods

