Soldiers from 2nd General Support Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, hoist Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, deputy commander for support (U.K.) of III Corps and Fort Hood into an HH-60 MEDEVAC Black Hawk Helicopter during Guardian Response 22 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 11, 2022. Tough realistic training like this ensures 3rd CAB Soldiers stand ready to deploy, fight, and in this case, conduct rescue operations across the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 15:05 Photo ID: 7199667 VIRIN: 220511-A-CE555-794 Resolution: 4480x2755 Size: 2.65 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts hoist training during Guardian Response 22 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.