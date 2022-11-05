Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts hoist training during Guardian Response 22 [Image 2 of 2]

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts hoist training during Guardian Response 22

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from 2nd General Support Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, hoist Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, deputy commander for support (U.K.) of III Corps and Fort Hood into an HH-60 MEDEVAC Black Hawk Helicopter during Guardian Response 22 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 11, 2022. Tough realistic training like this ensures 3rd CAB Soldiers stand ready to deploy, fight, and in this case, conduct rescue operations across the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 15:05
    Photo ID: 7199667
    VIRIN: 220511-A-CE555-794
    Resolution: 4480x2755
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts hoist training during Guardian Response 22 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hoist
    helicopter
    training
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Guardian Response 22
    GR22

