Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Master Chief Andrew Chupashko delivers remarks on TechSolutions at Modern Day Marine. [Image 1 of 2]

    Command Master Chief Andrew Chupashko delivers remarks on TechSolutions at Modern Day Marine.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    MCPO Andrew Chupashko delivered a presentation on ONR Global's TechSolutions to attendees of the Modern Day Marine Expo in Washington, DC.

    TechSolutions is an Office of Naval Research Global rapid-response science and technology program focused on producing prototype solutions to problems submitted directly by Sailors and Marines. The process for Marines to submit ideas for technology development will be explained and example projects will be described.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 15:05
    Photo ID: 7199623
    VIRIN: 220510-N-BT756-2205
    Resolution: 1978x1319
    Size: 491.63 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Master Chief Andrew Chupashko delivers remarks on TechSolutions at Modern Day Marine. [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Master Chief Andrew Chupashko delivers remarks on TechSolutions at Modern Day Marine.
    Command Master Chief Chupashko of the Office of Naval Research gives a presentation on TechSolutions at Modern Day Marine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Office of Naval Research
    Modern Day Marine
    ONR Global
    MCPO Chupashko

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT