MCPO Andrew Chupashko delivered a presentation on ONR Global's TechSolutions to attendees of the Modern Day Marine Expo in Washington, DC.



TechSolutions is an Office of Naval Research Global rapid-response science and technology program focused on producing prototype solutions to problems submitted directly by Sailors and Marines. The process for Marines to submit ideas for technology development will be explained and example projects will be described.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 15:05 Photo ID: 7199623 VIRIN: 220510-N-BT756-2205 Resolution: 1978x1319 Size: 491.63 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Master Chief Andrew Chupashko delivers remarks on TechSolutions at Modern Day Marine. [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.