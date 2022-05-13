Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VCNO JO call at NHA Symposium 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    VCNO JO call at NHA Symposium 2022

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by David Cardinale 

    Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE)

    Vice Chief of Naval Operation, Adm. Bill Lescher speaks to Junior Officers at the Naval Helicopter Association Symposium in Norfolk, Va.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 09:55
    Photo ID: 7198935
    VIRIN: 220513-N-SM356-1002
    Resolution: 513x640
    Size: 49.84 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCNO JO call at NHA Symposium 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by David Cardinale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VCNO JO call at NHA Symposium 2022
    VCNO JO call at NHA Symposium 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NHA Symposium Focuses on the Human Advantage in the Evolution of Rotary Aircraft

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rotary Wing
    VCNO
    Naval Helicopter Association

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT