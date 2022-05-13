Vice Chief of Naval Operation, Adm. Bill Lescher speaks to Junior Officers at the Naval Helicopter Association Symposium in Norfolk, Va.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 09:55
|Photo ID:
|7198935
|VIRIN:
|220513-N-SM356-1002
|Resolution:
|513x640
|Size:
|49.84 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VCNO JO call at NHA Symposium 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by David Cardinale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NHA Symposium Focuses on the Human Advantage in the Evolution of Rotary Aircraft
