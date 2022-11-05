Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ashland holds change of command [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ashland holds change of command

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Lt. John Stevens 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    DARWIN, Australia (May 11, 2022) Cmdr. Keith Tate, right, 21st commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), relinquishes command to Cmdr. Dirk Sonnenberg during Ashland’s change-of-command ceremony, May 11 in Australia. Ashland, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. John Malik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 00:28
    Photo ID: 7198526
    VIRIN: 220511-N-JW387-163
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: DARWIN, AU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ashland holds change of command [Image 7 of 7], by LT John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ashland holds change of command
    USS Ashland holds change of command
    USS Ashland holds change of command
    USS Ashland holds change of command
    USS Ashland holds change of command
    USS Ashland holds change of command
    USS Ashland holds change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Ashland holds change of command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    forward-deployed
    Australia
    USS Ashland
    change of command
    Amphibious Squadron 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT