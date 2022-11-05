USS Ashland holds change of command

DARWIN, Australia (May 11, 2022) Cmdr. Keith Tate, right, 21st commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), relinquishes command to Cmdr. Dirk Sonnenberg during Ashland’s change-of-command ceremony, May 11 in Australia. Ashland, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. John Malik)

