MISAWA, Japan (May 13, 2022) – Twelve Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-35A Lightning IIs, two E-2C Hawkeyes, one CH47J Chinook, one U.S. Navy C-12 Huron, one EA-18G Growler, one P-8A Poseidon, and 16 U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons taxi into position during an "Elephant Walk" at Misawa Air Base. The Elephant Walk showcased Misawa Air Base's collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. Naval Air Facility Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 23:14 Photo ID: 7198475 VIRIN: 220513-N-AL214-1091 Resolution: 4441x2956 Size: 1.66 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 12 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF Misawa, 35th FW, and JASDF Participate in “Elephant Walk” [Image 3 of 3], by SN Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.