2022 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Artur Potas, representing the 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), walks across a bridge at the confidence course as part of the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin on May 15, 2022. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy to compete in the 2022 U.S. Best Warrior Best Squad Competition from May 14-21, 2022. The 2022 BWSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

