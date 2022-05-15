Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 6]

    2022 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Spc. RONALD BELL 

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Artur Potas, representing the 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), walks across a bridge at the confidence course as part of the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin on May 15, 2022. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy to compete in the 2022 U.S. Best Warrior Best Squad Competition from May 14-21, 2022. The 2022 BWSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SPC RONALD BELL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warrior
    ArmyReserve
    FortMcCoy
    ARBSC
    2022ArmyReserveBestSquad
    ConfidenceCourse

