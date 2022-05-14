Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    122nd Fighter Wing Promotion Ceremony and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    122nd Fighter Wing Promotion Ceremony and Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard, 122nd Fighter Wing, render their first salute to Col. Joshua C. Waggoner, 122nd FW commander, during a change of command ceremony at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, May 14, 2022. Brig. Gen. Michael D. Stohler, Indiana Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Indiana National Guard, passed command of the 122nd FW to Waggoner, the former commander of the 122FW Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 16:48
    Photo ID: 7198189
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-VY485-2307
    Resolution: 6097x2501
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing Promotion Ceremony and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    122nd Fighter Wing Promotion Ceremony and Change of Command Ceremony
    122nd Fighter Wing Promotion Ceremony and Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    Indiana Air National Guard
    Blacksnakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT