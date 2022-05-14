122nd Fighter Wing Promotion Ceremony and Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard, 122nd Fighter Wing, render their first salute to Col. Joshua C. Waggoner, 122nd FW commander, during a change of command ceremony at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, May 14, 2022. Brig. Gen. Michael D. Stohler, Indiana Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Indiana National Guard, passed command of the 122nd FW to Waggoner, the former commander of the 122FW Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

