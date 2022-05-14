U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard, 122nd Fighter Wing, render their first salute to Col. Joshua C. Waggoner, 122nd FW commander, during a change of command ceremony at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, May 14, 2022. Brig. Gen. Michael D. Stohler, Indiana Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Indiana National Guard, passed command of the 122nd FW to Waggoner, the former commander of the 122FW Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 16:48
|Photo ID:
|7198189
|VIRIN:
|220514-Z-VY485-2307
|Resolution:
|6097x2501
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 122nd Fighter Wing Promotion Ceremony and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
