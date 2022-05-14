The Midwest’s Best compete in 2022 Region IV Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Aaron Fiscelli of Saint Claire, Michigan, a Health Care Specialist with the Michigan National Guard’s 1171st Medical Company Area Support Company takes on the obstacle course during the Region IV Best Warrior Competition on May 14, 2022. He is one of twelve National Guard Soldiers competing in the Region IV Best Warrior Competition May 11-15, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio National Guards. The winners will move on to compete in the National Guard’s competition on July 20-30, 2022, at Camp Smyrna, Tennessee. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette.)

