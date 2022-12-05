Neon Defender 22 Bilateral Range Day 2

RAS AL QARAIN, Bahrain (May 12, 2022) – U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) and Royal Bahrain Naval Force Marines participate in a live fire training during exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 12. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

