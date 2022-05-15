AAPIHM Soldier Feature: Staff Sgt. Bernardo

SKOPJE, North Macedonia--Staff Sgt. Bienvenido Bernardo, 92Y supply sergeant with Delta Co., 2-227 GSAB, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade reflects on Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month during Exercise Swift Response, May 15, 2022.



Originally from Bataan, Philippines where nearly 80,000 Filipino and U.S. prisoners of war were forcibly marched over 100 km in April 1942, Bernardo moved to the United States with his wife and kids about 18 years ago. He was a preacher by trade and soon became the pastor of a congregation in Gulfport, Miss.



"We moved to Gulfport soon after Hurricane Katrina," said Bernardo. "I did that for about 4 years and then decided to join the Army so I could better take care of my family financially."



His original plan was to join the Army as a chaplain, but when that did not work out, he decided to enlist anyhow.



"Joining the Army has allowed to see the world," he said. "I don't think I would have been able to do that had I remained a civilian."



His children have followed in his footsteps. His oldest daughter just joined the U.S. Air Force and his middle son is in the U.S. Navy.



He plans to retire at 20 years of service and go back into preaching.



Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month stands as a reminder of the strength the Army has gained and will gain through a high-quality and diverse force.



Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. It aims to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnerships. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Jason Greaves)

