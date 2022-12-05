Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Bahrain visits USS Fitzgerald [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Ambassador to Bahrain visits USS Fitzgerald

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220512-N-OC333-1058 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 12, 2022) U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Steven C. Bondy arrives aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while pierside at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 12. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    US 5th Fleet
    US Ambassador
    NAVCENT
    Steven Bondy

