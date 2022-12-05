U.S. Ambassador to Bahrain visits USS Fitzgerald

220512-N-OC333-1058 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 12, 2022) U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Steven C. Bondy arrives aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while pierside at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 12. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

