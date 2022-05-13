AFW2 | C.A.R.E Event | EIT | Set up

AFW2 staff setting up for the 2022 May Peterson Space Force Base C.A.R.E Event. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program provides C.A.R.E Events to seriously wounded, ill or injured Airmen and Guardians to assist in their recovery.



The EIT Program equips, encourages, and empowers recovering Airmen and caregivers in the development and achievement of long-term career and life goals.



AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.

Date Taken: 05.13.2022
Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US