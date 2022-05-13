Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 | C.A.R.E Event | EIT | Set up

    AFW2 | C.A.R.E Event | EIT | Set up

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    AFW2 staff setting up for the 2022 May Peterson Space Force Base C.A.R.E Event. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program provides C.A.R.E Events to seriously wounded, ill or injured Airmen and Guardians to assist in their recovery.

    The EIT Program equips, encourages, and empowers recovering Airmen and caregivers in the development and achievement of long-term career and life goals.

    AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 10:38
    Photo ID: 7196842
    VIRIN: 220513-F-XX948-002
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 15.92 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | C.A.R.E Event | EIT | Set up, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EIT
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    CARE Event
    Peterson SFB
    Employment in Transition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT