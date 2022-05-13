Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | Peterson C.A.R.E Event |

    AFW2 | Peterson C.A.R.E Event |

    PETERSON-SCHRIEVER GARRISON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Caregiver and Family Support Program (CFSP) links caregivers together and provides training and education to strengthen family resiliency, while connecting with community resources.

    AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 10:25
    Photo ID: 7196839
    VIRIN: 220513-F-XX948-001
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 23.07 MB
    Location: PETERSON-SCHRIEVER GARRISON, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | Peterson C.A.R.E Event |, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Peterson
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    CARE Event
    Caregiver Program

