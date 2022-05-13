AFW2 | Peterson C.A.R.E Event

The Caregiver and Family Support Program (CFSP) links caregivers together and provides training and education to strengthen family resiliency, while connecting with community resources.
AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 10:25
|Photo ID:
|7196839
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-XX948-001
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|23.07 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON-SCHRIEVER GARRISON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
