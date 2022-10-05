Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M18 Qualification [Image 4 of 5]

    M18 Qualification

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Le McNeill 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES CHINHAE, South Korea - Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Clara Nicholson fires a M18 while conducting a weapons qualification, May 10, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Le McNeill)

    South Korea
    Navy
    Chinhae
    Jinhae
    M18

