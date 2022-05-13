Soldiers from the 49th MP Brigade, HHC qualified on the M17 and M4 range at Camp Roberts May 13, 2022. The Headquarters company has Soldiers from several job series. The Military Police Soliders do a great job mentoring the other job series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 02:10
|Photo ID:
|7196622
|VIRIN:
|220513-Z-XU624-942
|Resolution:
|5618x3504
|Size:
|12.6 MB
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th MP BDE HHC at Qualification Range [Image 2 of 2], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
