    49th MP BDE HHC at Qualification Range [Image 2 of 2]

    49th MP BDE HHC at Qualification Range

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Soldiers from the 49th MP Brigade, HHC qualified on the M17 and M4 range at Camp Roberts May 13, 2022. The Headquarters company has Soldiers from several job series. The Military Police Soliders do a great job mentoring the other job series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)

    TAGS

    NGB
    California National Guard
    National Guard
    CAANG
    CA Guard
    CA National Guard

