Strike Week kicks off at Barksdale with Striker Stripe

Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, AFGSC command chief, stand for a group photo with Striker Stripe attendees during Strike Week at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2022. The Striker Stripe event was designed to develop front-line supervisors and build on leadership techniques teamwork, readiness and mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

