    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strike Week kicks off at Barksdale with Striker Stripe

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, AFGSC command chief, stand for a group photo with Striker Stripe attendees during Strike Week at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2022. The Striker Stripe event was designed to develop front-line supervisors and build on leadership techniques teamwork, readiness and mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 16:28
    Photo ID: 7196095
    VIRIN: 220509-F-LK801-1210
    Resolution: 5564x3130
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Week kicks off at Barksdale with Striker Stripe, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Global Strike
    Barksdale
    Air Force
    AFGSC
    2BW
    Striker Stripe
    Striker Culture
    2D Bomb Wing
    Striker Nation
    Strike Week

