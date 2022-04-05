Japan Minister of Defense Wreath Laying Ceremony

Japan Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo lays a wreath during an Armed Forces

Full Honors Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington

National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., May. 4, 2022. Japan Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo was accompanied by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, the commander of Joint Force Headquarters - National Capitol Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Darrell Hudson.)

