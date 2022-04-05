Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Minister of Defense Wreath Laying Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Darrell Hudson 

    Army Photo

    Japan Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo lays a wreath during an Armed Forces
    Full Honors Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington
    National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., May. 4, 2022. Japan Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo was accompanied by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, the commander of Joint Force Headquarters - National Capitol Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Darrell Hudson.)

