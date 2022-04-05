Japan Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo lays a wreath during an Armed Forces
Full Honors Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington
National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., May. 4, 2022. Japan Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo was accompanied by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, the commander of Joint Force Headquarters - National Capitol Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Darrell Hudson.)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 15:02
|Photo ID:
|7195810
|VIRIN:
|220504-A-DE926-0171
|Resolution:
|3084x3028
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Minister of Defense Wreath Laying Ceremony, by Darrell Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
