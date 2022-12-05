Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC Eastern Championship| NASP [Image 1 of 4]

    JROTC Eastern Championship| NASP

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Amy Turner 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Over 100 JROTC Cadets from 13 varioud high schools competed in the JROTC Eastern Championship hosted by National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) on May 12, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. | Photo by Amy Turner

    Shooting for success: JROTC Cadets take aim with new archery program

