Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, partner agencies respond to capsized vessel near Puerto Rico

U.S. Coast Guard air and surfaces rescue crews, Customs and Border Protection law enforcement boat crews and partner agencies respond to an unidentified amount of people in the water approximately 12 miles north of Desecheo, Puerto Rico, May, 12, 2022. Coast Guard watchstanders received notification that the suspected migrant voyage capsized at approximately 11:47 a.m. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection courtesy photo)

