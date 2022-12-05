Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, partner agencies respond to capsized vessel near Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, partner agencies respond to capsized vessel near Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard air and surfaces rescue crews, Customs and Border Protection law enforcement boat crews and partner agencies respond to an unidentified amount of people in the water approximately 12 miles north of Desecheo, Puerto Rico, May, 12, 2022. Coast Guard watchstanders received notification that the suspected migrant voyage capsized at approximately 11:47 a.m. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 21:19
    Photo ID: 7194024
    VIRIN: 220512-G-G0107-1006
    Resolution: 825x464
    Size: 75.35 KB
    Location: PR
    This work, Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, partner agencies respond to capsized vessel near Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    CBP
    D7
    District Seven

