    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thai Bilat [Image 20 of 24]

    Thai Bilat

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Lee 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Thai Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hold a bilateral meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 12, 2022. (DoD Photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James K. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 20:28
    Photo ID: 7193889
    VIRIN: 220512-D-WA993-5002
    Resolution: 7303x4869
    Size: 20.22 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thai Bilat [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 James Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

