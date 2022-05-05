A passion to serve, help others: Immigrant’s life goals lead to becoming Soldier, U.S. citizen, nurse

Spc. Benhur Ayettey, a member of the Ohio Army National Guard who immigrated to the U.S. from Ghana when he was a teenager, works as a registered nurse at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. As an Army health care specialist (combat medic), his credentials transferred to Columbus State Community College and accelerated him on the path to gaining his associate degree and becoming a registered nurse faster than some of his classmates.

