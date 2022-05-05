Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A passion to serve, help others: Immigrant’s life goals lead to becoming Soldier, U.S. citizen, nurse [Image 2 of 3]

    A passion to serve, help others: Immigrant’s life goals lead to becoming Soldier, U.S. citizen, nurse

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Spc. Benhur Ayettey, a member of the Ohio Army National Guard who immigrated to the U.S. from Ghana when he was a teenager, works as a registered nurse at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. As an Army health care specialist (combat medic), his credentials transferred to Columbus State Community College and accelerated him on the path to gaining his associate degree and becoming a registered nurse faster than some of his classmates.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 14:32
    Photo ID: 7193048
    VIRIN: 220505-Z-SM034-1234
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 821.53 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A passion to serve, help others: Immigrant’s life goals lead to becoming Soldier, U.S. citizen, nurse [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard
    nurse
    immigrant
    Ghana
    National Guard
    National Nurses Week

