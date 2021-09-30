Two NUWC Division Newport engineers earn Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Awards

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Meredith Berger (from left) presents John DiMaio, former project and design engineer/architect in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Facilities Branch, a Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy. DiMaio, who retired in December 2021, was recognized for his impressive technical competency, efficiency, and passion as Division Newport’s resident architect from 2003 to 2022. The award ceremony held on May 5, 2022, was attended by his wife Joan and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings.

