Retired Gen. Timothy M. Ray, former Air Force Global Strike Command commander, speaks during his official portrait unveiling at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 10, 2022. The portrait will be on display at AFGSC Headquarters alongside the portraits of the other former AFGSC commanders. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan E. Ramos)
This work, Retired Gen. Ray, former AFGSC commander, awarded with a portrait in appreciation for his military service at Barksdale AFB, by SrA Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
