    Retired Gen. Ray, former AFGSC commander, awarded with a portrait in appreciation for his military service at Barksdale AFB

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Gen. Timothy M. Ray, former Air Force Global Strike Command commander, speaks during his official portrait unveiling at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 10, 2022. The portrait will be on display at AFGSC Headquarters alongside the portraits of the other former AFGSC commanders. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan E. Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 12:39
    Photo ID: 7192663
    VIRIN: 220510-F-RZ678-1067
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Gen. Ray, former AFGSC commander, awarded with a portrait in appreciation for his military service at Barksdale AFB, by SrA Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

