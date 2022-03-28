Crane Army Ammunition Activity Machine Shop

Crane Army Ammunition Activity’s 72,000 square foot machining center is equipped with the latest manufacturing technologies and equipment. Modernized inspection equipment like the Keyence Image Dimension Measurement System allows CAAA operators to repeatedly make precise measurements and decrease the variance on metal parts and components during the production of a wide variety of conventional munitions and other materials for the Department of Defense.

