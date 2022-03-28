Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity Machine Shop [Image 2 of 2]

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity Machine Shop

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Maj. Marshall Howell 

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity’s 72,000 square foot machining center is equipped with the latest manufacturing technologies and equipment. Modernized inspection equipment like the Keyence Image Dimension Measurement System allows CAAA operators to repeatedly make precise measurements and decrease the variance on metal parts and components during the production of a wide variety of conventional munitions and other materials for the Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 12:23
    Photo ID: 7192642
    VIRIN: 220329-A-EI940-954
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Location: CRANE, IN, US 
    Crane Army Ammunition Activity Machine Shop Inspection Equipment
    Crane Army Ammunition Activity Machine Shop

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Measuring Up: Crane Army Upgrades Quality Assurance Inspection Equipment

