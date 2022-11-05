Dual-Carrier in port emergency team drills

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) fight a simulated fire during an in port emergency drill aboard Ford, May 11, 2022. Ford and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participated in a dual-carrier evolution designed to maintain and enhance the damage control capabilities of both aircraft carriers. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its next underway period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek)

