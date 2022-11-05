Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dual-Carrier In Port Emergency Team Drills [Image 4 of 6]

    Dual-Carrier In Port Emergency Team Drills

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) fight a simulated fire during an in port emergency drill aboard Ford, May 11, 2022. Ford and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participated in a dual-carrier evolution designed to maintain and enhance the damage control capabilities of both aircraft carriers. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its next underway period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 11:40
    Photo ID: 7192557
    VIRIN: 220511-N-GT999-1078
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Navy
    Sailors
    GRF
    CONAC

