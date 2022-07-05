409th civil affairs team engages with villagers of Dari, Niger

A group of young children from Dari, a village located west of Agadez, pose for a photo during a visit from the 409th Air Expeditionary Group’s (AEG) civil affairs team in Dari, Niger, May 7, 2022. In November 2021, members of the 409th AEG civil affairs and civil engineers teams restored Dari’s well pump and refurbished the maternity section of the village clinic, providing a flowing water supply to the villagers, and a more sanitized delivery environment for expectant mothers. The team returned to check on the villagers and see how things were going since the completion of the work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

