Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Constitution UT1 Neal is awarded Senior Sailor of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Constitution UT1 Neal is awarded Senior Sailor of the Quarter

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alec Kramer 

    USS Constitution

    Boston (May. 12, 2022) Utilitiesmen 1st Class Jennifer Neal is awarded Senior Sailor of the Quarter. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alec Kramer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 09:52
    Photo ID: 7192112
    VIRIN: 220512-N-CI012-0005
    Resolution: 4005x2666
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Constitution UT1 Neal is awarded Senior Sailor of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Constitution SN Worden is awarded Blue Jacket of the Quarter
    USS Constitution PS1 Modely is awarded Junior Sailor of the Quarter
    USS Constitution GM2 Byrne is awarded Sailor of the Quarter
    USS Constitution UT1 Neal is awarded Senior Sailor of the Quarter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Old Ironsides
    square rig
    America's Ship of State

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT