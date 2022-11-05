Helo Support Team

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GLAFYRA, GREECE

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, secures a chain for a Ch-53E Super Stallion to lift cargo for helicopter support team training during exercise Alexander the Great 2022, Lido Beach, Greece, May 11, 2022. Alexander the Great 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Greece, and Allied nations, enhancing strategic defense and partnership while promoting security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

    USMC
    HST
    22nd MEU
    USMCNews
    Alexander the Great 2022
    ATG22

