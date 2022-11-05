A U.S. Marine assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, secures a chain for a Ch-53E Super Stallion to lift cargo for helicopter support team training during exercise Alexander the Great 2022, Lido Beach, Greece, May 11, 2022. Alexander the Great 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Greece, and Allied nations, enhancing strategic defense and partnership while promoting security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 08:36 Photo ID: 7191929 VIRIN: 220511-M-HV456-1256 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.28 MB Location: GLAFYRA, GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helo Support Team [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.