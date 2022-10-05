Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infrastructure upgrade USAG Benelux May 10 [Image 1 of 6]

    Infrastructure upgrade USAG Benelux May 10

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A worker watches as contractors remove soil with an excavator to create an access road for heavy vehicles in order to perform major water infrastructure upgrades, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 10, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

