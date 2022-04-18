USS America Conducts Routine Operations

SASEBO, Japan (April 18, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Emily Aviles, from Sarasota, Fla., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), operates a forklift while transferring stores in the ship’s vehicle storage area. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

