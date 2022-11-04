SASEBO, Japan (April 11, 2022) Fireman Myles Lavallier, from Riverside, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), uses a thermal imager to search for hot spots while training to combat a fire in an industrial maintenance environment. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 00:44 Photo ID: 7191350 VIRIN: 220411-N-FA868-1111 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.45 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Damage Control Drills [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.